How NPP Super Delegates Conference took off in the Upper West Region

File photo of NPP flag

Correspondence from the Upper East Region

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, voting at the Old Wa UDS Campus in the Upper West Region had already ended and awaiting sorting and counting to begin at 1:00pm.



The process began around 9:30am thereabout with no major setbacks.



Security there had been very tight with compliance too at its utmost best.

There were 32 special voters expected to cast their ballots.



Even though the town experienced a heavy downpour, the smooth completion of the election process couldn't be marred.



These conditions many party faithful lurking around patiently to hear the outcome of the voting at the end of it all.