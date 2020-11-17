How Rawlings helped Mahama choose Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has recalled an instance where former president Rawlings sent him a text message approving of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

This, according to Mr. Mahama, was after names of five candidates including that of Professor Opoku-Agyemang were presented to the late Rawlings.



Mr. Mahama said former president Rawlings described Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of integrity and as such was the ideal choice for a running mate.



“I did a lot of consultations on my choice of a running mate and after several deliberations, the date was fixed to meet former President Rawlings. When we met with him, I read out the names of those who have been shortlisted without saying what my own preference was. There were five names so he asked me whether I’ve finished all the consultations and I said no, I had to see a few more of the council of elders.” Mahama stated during NDC’s vigil held in honor of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



Mahama continued that, “He asked me to finish with them and come back so we can make the final choice. I finished with the consultations and was getting ready to meet him when he called me and said he has decided to spare me the journey. He then asked me to check my phone for a message he had sent. In the text, he said Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of integrity and that I should go with her. It sealed my decision and everything was history.”

He added that former president Rawlings prior to his death had a strong conviction that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a good choice for a vice president.







