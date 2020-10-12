How Vicky Hamah betrayed my support for her - Ursula Owusu recounts

Women’s rights activist and Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that although Victoria Hamah sabotaged her by pulling down her posters, she was against the call for her dismissal when her $1million issue came up.

The lawmaker used this to buttress the point that she does not politicize her advocacy for women, especially in politics.



The politician who was speaking in an interview on 2020 Woman on GhOne TV said, “In my gender advocacy, I don’t politicize; so it doesn’t matter which political party you are on. Even Victoria Hamah, when she got into trouble, hers was a very aggressive campaign."



"At times, quite offensive because she would park her Pickup right in front of my mother’s house and be making loud noise, tearing my posters down. When her issue came up about somebody recording her and she was removed from office, I didn’t think it was right for her to have been removed from office”.

To her, she supported Victoria Hamah because she believed she was supposed to be given a second chance like her male colleagues in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration were given to right their wrongs.



“I thought that just like men who made mistakes were given another opportunity, many of them were sent to the presidency at the time, she should also have been treated just as leniently and compare the situation of women in the NDC who’d lost their positions because of one thing or the other as against men who’d also been found wanting but we’re sent to the presidency. I think that the differential treatment of women in politics is wrong,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful concluded.