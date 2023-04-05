12
How a gang beat up 2 community police officers who failed to facilitate release of their member after taking bribe

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A gang in Juaben, a small town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal District of the Ashanti Region, have reportedly beaten two community police officers to pulp over the arrest of one of its members.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed two men, who are said to be community police officers, being hammered with all kinds of items, including wood and metallic objects.

The men were heavily bruised with blood stains all over their bodies.

According to Isaac J.K. Bediako, a journalist with Star FM who shared the video, the community police officers took a GH¢1000 bride to facilitate the release of their gang member who was arrested for possessing illegal drugs, but they failed to deliver.

This led to the two officers being attacked by the gang.

“Police in Juaben arrested a friend to those you see in the video for dealing in illicit drugs, the two community police officers were reported to have taken GH¢1000 from the gang under the guise of giving it to the commander of Juaben for swift release which they failed to do so,” Bediako captioned the videos which he shared on Twitter on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Watch the incident in the videos below:





Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
