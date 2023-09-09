How a scrap dealer was forced to lift heavy metals after he was caught stealing from a gym

A scrap dealer was left with no choice but to beg for his life after he was caught allegedly stealing from some bodybuilders (macho men) at a gym.

The scrap dealer was allegedly caught red-handed as he was stealing metals belonging to these macho men.



A video shared by EDHUB on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Saturday, September 9, 2023, showed the scrap dealer being forced to lift the metals he came to steal, as punishment.



Six plates of metal weighing around 60kg each were set on an arm-pressing beach for him to lift as he (the scrap dealer) was receiving lashes from the macho men.



“You could not get anybody to steal from but to steal the metals of macho men. Fool, raise the metal,” one of the men said in Twi.

“If you are able to lift the metal, we are going to set you free,” another man is heard saying.



But the scrap dealer was helpless, he could not even shift the metal but was only crying and begging for forgiveness.



The bodybuilders had mercy on him and reduced the set of metal to four but still, he could not lift the metal.



They helped him out by lifting it and placing it on his chest but he could not raise it and was left suffocating.

Watch a video of the incident below:









HEIST IN THE MIDST OF MACHO MEN: 'Macho men' torture a metal scrap collector after they caught him stealing metals from their private gym. pic.twitter.com/9zgQ7YMxCP — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 9, 2023

