How can Bawumia have the guts to even pick up nomination forms - Lecturer fumes

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Noel Nutugah, a leading Public Relations expert in Ghana and a lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UNIMAC-GIJ), has weighed in on the #JulorbiHuouse protest.

The lecturer criticized the current government for its state of affairs.



He bemoaned the fact that even those who are employed are struggling financially, let alone those who are unemployed.



The dependency ratio in the country is increasing due to individuals lacking jobs and opportunities to generate resources for their own needs, he said.



“The dependency ratio keeps shooting up because many are falling off the income ladder. No jobs, no opportunities, crazy inflation rates, and so on.”



He was also incensed that the Vice President, who is a part of the problem, has expressed interest in becoming President of the Republic.

“And Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has that guts to even pick up nomination form to contest for the presidency after supervising this mess!



I don’t think we’re angry enough and even if we are, we haven’t demonstrated it enough,” he said in a post on Facebook.



Read the full post below



Even professionals like myself who earn kronaly income kroaa we no dey see top.



We struggle to get the basic things for ourselves and the numerous people who depend on us.

The dependency ratio keeps shooting up because many are falling off the income ladder. No jobs, no opportunities, crazy inflation rates, and so on.



And Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the guts to even pick up a nomination form to contest for the presidency after supervising this mess!



I don’t think we’re angry enough and even if we are, we haven’t demonstrated it enough.



#OccupyJulorbiHouse