How can money-making Private schools join Free SHS? - Nana Obiri Boahen quizzes

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has questioned John Dramani Mahama’s quest to add private schools in the free SHS policy.

According to him, private schools are profit-making ventures and therefore making it free means destroying them.



His comment was in reaction to the NDC’s promise of extending Free SHS to private schools across the country when voted into power in 2021.



To him, the NDC is just promising and not aware of the intricacies of what they are saying because ” If you say you will privatize private schools, I have a different view about it, because private schools are profit making centres, those who have it do it for profit, so if you say you will make the private schools free, will you provide free food for them or you will take the school fees of all the schools”.

He added further that “He cannot do it! it cannot be possible. It means he will have to pay all the teachers and pay the one who went for loan to build the facilities”.



Nana Obiri Boahen also argued that the Double Track system is the best as of now because it has over the years made room for the country to double its intake of Senior High Schools across the country.



“Double track can contain double number of the students who are given admission each academic year.”

