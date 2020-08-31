Politics

How can someone sinking be calling for a debate? Kwamena Duncan jabs Mahama

Former President John Mahama's call for a debate with President Akufo-Addo has been heavily criticized by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Adding his voice to the discussion is Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.



In a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "in all of this, you are also throwing a debate challenge...this is someone sinking if he has already not sunk. As an opposition leader, you threw the same challenge. If you were so focused you don't need this so-called debate...(but) Akufo-Addo is focused and will not be distracted"