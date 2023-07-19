How can you attack Bawumia after endorsing him? – Akomea asks Kennedy Agyapong

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has questioned Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, regarding his recent attacks on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also a contender in the NPP race.

Speaking in an interview on Peace Fm’s Kokrokoo on July 18, 2023, Nana Akomea pointed out that Kennedy Agyapong had previously endorsed the vice president and his endorsement is still fresh in people's minds, so it comes as a surprise for him to witness the latter launching attack on the former due to his own aspirations for the flagbearership slot.



He stressed that such behavior was inappropriate, especially considering the possibility of Bawumia winning the race. He further implied that Kennedy Agyapong might have it difficult for him to lend his support to Bawumia if the vice president emerged victorious considering his attacks.



“For you (Kennedy Agyapong) to go around saying things about him (Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia), I don’t think it is necessary, take it like that Bawumia wins…When he wins you will come back to support him? So, if you go around saying all kinds of things about him and he wins, it will be difficult for you to come and follow him. I have heard about Ken’s own, not too long ago, he endorsed Bawumia, let me read it for you, it is on GhanaWeb…. you have to be consistent, what happened that you have changed your mind? If you want to contest fine, but it is not necessary to attack him. “



Kennedy Agyapong criticised the vice president calling out the current administration for the mishandling of the Ghanaian economy which is currently under an IMF-supported programme.



According to him, the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar has significantly impacted on businesses and livelihoods at large.

Addressing party delegates at Kintampo in the Bono East region, the Assin Central lawmaker recounted that in March 2022, he possessed $40 million in cedi equivalent which later declined in value to about $16 million in August that same year due to the cedi’s depreciation.



While he did not mention the name of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, it became evident that Kennedy Agyapong was directing his criticisms to the Head of the Economic Management Team of government.



The NPP on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.



The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.



The other contenders in the race are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







