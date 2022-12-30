How can you manage Ghana if you can't manage pink sheets? - Stephen Amoah to NDC

Member of Parliament(MP)for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament(MP)for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah has reiterated his stance that the National Democratic Congress(NDC) can never be an option in managing the affairs of Ghana.

He believes that managing Ghana takes grit and some level of responsibility which is currently lacking in the NDC.



Stephen Amoah who was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM is of the view that if the NDC cannot manage pink sheets, then it has no business thinking of managing Ghana.



“By 2024, the NDC will know their smoothness level. When they lose, we will ask them to provide their pink sheets which I’m certain they cannot provide,” he said.



He continued “if you can’t manage pink sheets, is it this country that you can manage”.

Stephen Amoah was optimistic that the “NPP will win and win. Dr. Bawumia will come and Alan will join him so that the NPP will win. We are promising Ghanaians that the NPP will win again”.



It will be recalled that Asiedu Nketia during the campaign leading to his election as National Chairman disclosed that the NDC did not have evidence to back their claims of the NPP rigging election 2020.



He said the system developed by the NDC failed after collating five out of the sixteen regions in the country. Even though the party decided to do their collation manually, the figures they got were disgraceful.



He has promised that such a thing will not happen under his watch as Chairman.