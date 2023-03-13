How can you promise 'Ahotor' when you owe your staff 17 months' salary - Sam George to Duffuor

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Pramparam, Sam Nartey George has questioned the capabilities of Kwabena Duffuor as the flagbearer of the NDC.

According to him, he does not believe Kwabena Duffuor will be a good president as he is not credible enough to be NDC’s running mate.



He explained that, despite promising comfort which in Twi is translated as 'Ahotor', he is yet to pay some of his staff at EIB 17 months' salary arrears as the owner of the company.



Speaking on GHONE TV's breakfast show, Sam George said Ghanaians should imagine what will happen to the Civil service should Kwabena Duffuor be made a president under the NDC.



“…how can we trust you in running the party, EIB, you (referring to the host) hosting me this morning, you are owed months of salary and yet Kwabena Duffour is running around promising Ahotor. He is promising Ahotor which is comfort and relaxation yet you his staff some of you are owed 17 months of salary. How are you feeding, how are you coming to work every day? So, if he cannot pay his own workers but he is promising Ghanaians that he will pay.



“… I am focused on the capabilities of the individual because the capabilities of Kwabena Duffuor is to run and own a TV Station that owes staff 17, 12 months of salary. You say he is not involved in the day-to-day running, I agree but when you are president, you are not involved in the day-to-day of your ministry, you appoint CEOs who are ministers like the way he has appointed a CEO for EIB.

“He will appoint CEO and he will appoint minister and he will be responsible ultimately for how they run those entities. So, if EIB group, cannot manage it and he owes his staff 17 months' salary, imagine what will happen to the civil servant who will be working, he will owe them 25 months of salary,” Sam George added.



To Sam George, his best bet will be John Dramani Mahama as he has seen his delivery as a president and he has so far proven himself.



"President Mahama is credible, he has staff who work for him, and none of them is owed a salary. Mahama is credible because as president of this country, we have seen his delivery," he concluded.



YNA/WA