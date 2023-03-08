How can you still blame Mahama for economic mess 7 years on? – NDC to Akufo-Addo

Former President Mahama and President Akufo-Addo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to the claim by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he inherited president John Dramani Mahama's economic mess.

According to the NDC, the president does not understand economics if he still blames his predecessor after being in power for seven years.



“If the president cares to know, the NDC lost power in 2016 and he assumed office in 2017.



"So what is the rationale in still blaming your predecessor for the mess you have created because of your mismanagement?”



Mr Godwin Ako Gunn asked this in reaction to the president's comment at the just-ended 66th-anniversary celebration of Ghana's independence held at Adaklu in the Volta Region on Monday, March 6, 2023.



Ako Gunn was speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC said the president must be suffering from some form of myopia to have made that statement.



According to him, the president is comparing apples with oranges.



He stressed that what has taken place under the administration of the president is distinct as black and white.



“So,” he asserted, “the president cannot blame anybody for the mess he has created.”