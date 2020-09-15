General News

How could you be this diabolic? – Kennedy Agyapong to NDC on Free SHS claims

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has chided the National Democratic Congress over its claims that the Free SHS programme has worsened the financial burdens of parents.

Speaking on Net2 television, Kennedy Agyapong rebuked the opposition party over what he claims to be a ‘diabolic’ attempt to run down the government.



Kennedy Agyapong was shocked that the Free SHS programme which he thinks has made high school affordable and accessible will be criticized by any Ghanaian.



Kennedy Agyapong was reacting to promises made by the NDC for the education sector which have been captured in their manifesto.



He opined that Free SHS has levelled the playing field for both the poor and rich to have access to secondary school education.



“I want Ghanaians to know that before this Free SHS, under any government, from JHS to SHS and the University not less than 100,000 students were left behind. It’s not because they did not meet the criteria but because they did not have money. Free SHS has today allowed both the poor and the rich to go to school”.

“The enrollment under the NPP is over one million. Under NDC, we were talking about between 600,000 and 700, 000”.



Quoting portions of the NDC manifesto which implies that the Free SHS policy has not been implemented well by the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong said “how on earth can anybody be diabolic and put this in his manifesto. How can you say that Free SHS has worsened the burden on parents?



He indicated his disappointment in the party for making unsubstantiated claims about the policy.



“Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS even take care of uniform for students so how can you say this? It’s a pity when you read what they said”, he lamented.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.