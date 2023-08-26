How delegates are voting at the NPP Special Delegates Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently holding a Special Delegates Conference nationwide, to reduce to 5 its candidates vying for the flagbearership position in the party.
The polls are ongoing in all 16 regions across the country with one center each. A total of 961 delegates are expected to cast their votes with each region having a specific number of delegates.
Delegates will be voting at 17 centers; 1 in each region. The Greater Accra Region however has 2 centers. Additionally, some National Executives, Diasporan members among others will be voting to make a total vote of 961.
In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot; Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
This is how each region is voting, with the expected number of delegates expected for every region:
Ashanti Region – 119
Bono Region – 38
Bono East Region – 33
Ahafo Region – 30
Central Region – 55
Eastern Region – 81
Northern Region – 51
Savannah Region – 30
North East Region – 30
Upper East Region – 36
Upper West Region – 32
Volta Region – 30
Western Region – 46
Western North Region – 33
Greater Accra Region – 72
Total – 757
Grand Total – 961
Meanwhile, below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:
1. Ashanti
KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi
2. Ahafo
Pastoral Center, Goaso
3. Bono
Pastoral Centre, Sunyani
4. Bono East
Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman
5. Central
Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast
6. Eastern
Koforidua Secondary Technical School
7. Greater Accra
YMCA, Adabraka, Accra
8. Northern Region
Tamale College of Education, Tamale
9. North East
Nalerigu Secondary School
10. Savannah
Damango Youth Center
11. Upper East
Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex
12. Upper West
Old UDS Campas, WA
13. Oti
Dambai College of Education
14. Volta
Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho
15. Western
Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi
16. Western North
Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso
17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down
WA
