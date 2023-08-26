How delegates are voting at the NPP Special Delegates Conference

5 out of 10 delegates will be selected today after polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently holding a Special Delegates Conference nationwide, to reduce to 5 its candidates vying for the flagbearership position in the party.

The polls are ongoing in all 16 regions across the country with one center each. A total of 961 delegates are expected to cast their votes with each region having a specific number of delegates.



Delegates will be voting at 17 centers; 1 in each region. The Greater Accra Region however has 2 centers. Additionally, some National Executives, Diasporan members among others will be voting to make a total vote of 961.



In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot; Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



This is how each region is voting, with the expected number of delegates expected for every region:



Ashanti Region – 119



Bono Region – 38



Bono East Region – 33



Ahafo Region – 30



Central Region – 55



Eastern Region – 81



Northern Region – 51



Savannah Region – 30

North East Region – 30



Upper East Region – 36



Upper West Region – 32



Volta Region – 30



Western Region – 46



Western North Region – 33



Greater Accra Region – 72



Total – 757



Grand Total – 961



Meanwhile, below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:



1. Ashanti



KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi

2. Ahafo



Pastoral Center, Goaso



3. Bono



Pastoral Centre, Sunyani



4. Bono East



Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman



5. Central



Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast



6. Eastern



Koforidua Secondary Technical School



7. Greater Accra



YMCA, Adabraka, Accra

8. Northern Region



Tamale College of Education, Tamale



9. North East



Nalerigu Secondary School



10. Savannah



Damango Youth Center



11. Upper East



Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex



12. Upper West



Old UDS Campas, WA



13. Oti



Dambai College of Education

14. Volta



Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho



15. Western



Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi



16. Western North



Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso



17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down



WA



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:







