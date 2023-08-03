How did you land yourself in Bawumia’s camp? - Kwesi Pratt quizzes Akomea

Nana Akomea and Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, expressed shock on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on August 2, 2023, when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.

The discussion began when Nana Akomea was welcomed onto the show to share his thoughts on recent topical issues. He revealed that he had returned from a campaign trip a few days.



His comment drew Pratt’s attention, the veteran journalist inquired about the campaign trip, questioning him about any presidential ambition.



But clarifying his position on the show, Nana Akomea said he was not contesting for the presidency himself, but rather, he went campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer.



Kwesi Pratt probed further, asking how he had aligned himself with the Vice President's camp.



He expressed surprise arguing that Nana Akomea’s figure within the party, should be more concerned about the party's future and work with any potential leader rather than displaying preference.



Nana Akomea on the other hand, insisted that he would work with anyone who emerged as the winner but confessed to having a personal preference for Vice President Bawumia.



Read excerpt of their conversation below :



Nana Akomea: We are managing, I came back from campaign trip three days ago.



Kwesi Pratt: Why, are you contesting for president, but you didn’t file?



Akomea: No, I mean myself and Bawumia



Kwesi: Is that where you belong?



Akomea: Yes, it’s been a long time, haven’t I told you?



Kwesi: How did you get there?

Akomea: I want to even take you there



Kwesi: Me?



Akomea: Where do you also belong to



Kwesi: Where I am is where I am, I am sitting at Peace FM



Akomea: Why does it seem like you have become frightened when I said I belong somewhere?



Kwesi: I am not, just that I thought for you, how I used to listen to you, your aim will be for the party’s progress by having the dream of working with anybody at all that will emerge as the leader so that the country can progress but it seems that you have taken a stance.



Akomea: I will work with anybody who will emerge as the winner but I have my preference.





AM/SARA



