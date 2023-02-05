How do we sell 'failure' Bawumia as NPP flagbearer? - Former NPP MP jabs

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former NPP MP for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei says his party will lose the 2024 presidential election if Vice-president Dr Bawumia is chosen to lead the party.
He was emphatic that Dr Bawumia is not fit to ‘Break the 8’ for the NPP - but maintained that his main contender, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten "best suit the position" to help NPP win the next election.
“How do we sell Bawumia as NPP flagbearer after failing to revive the economy he made us believe he is best at?” he told Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' – Friday - February 3, 2023.
Listen to the full interview
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- You're coming after six years of neglect - Alan gets cold treat in Western North region
- NPP launches 'Breaking The 8 Series With Women'
- I strongly support Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer - Charles Owusu
- NPP flagbearer aspirants want to distance themselves from failing government – Lecturer
- NPP primaries: Fixing a date in 2024 will be a breach of party’s constitution – Subin MP
- Read all related articles