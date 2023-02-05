64
How do we sell 'failure' Bawumia as NPP flagbearer? - Former NPP MP jabs

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP MP for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei says his party will lose the 2024 presidential election if Vice-president Dr Bawumia is chosen to lead the party.

He was emphatic that Dr Bawumia is not fit to ‘Break the 8’ for the NPP - but maintained that his main contender, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten "best suit the position" to help NPP win the next election.

“How do we sell Bawumia as NPP flagbearer after failing to revive the economy he made us believe he is best at?” he told Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' – Friday - February 3, 2023.

