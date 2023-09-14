How do you describe IGP as worst ever with reduction in robbery cases, police visibility? – Security expert asks

Anthony Acquaye is a security policy expert

A security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, has questioned the rationale behind the assertion by COP George Alex Mensah, one of the police officers caught in a leaked audio tape to oust the IGP, that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the worst head of the Ghana Police Service ever.

The claim by COP Mensah was made when he appeared before the ad hoc committee of parliament that is investigating the contents of the leaked audio, when he appeared before it to give his testimonies.



Following that, and the several allegations levelled against the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also appeared before the committee to respond to the allegations made in public.



Reacting to the two cases, Anthony Acquaye wondered how the achievements of the current IGP, as he outlined during his time before the seven-member ad hoc committee, make him the worst ever.



“So, on the basis of this definition, how can one describe the IGP as the worst IGP ever, when under his leadership, robbery cases had decreased, police visibility has been tremendous through effective and efficient patrolling and monitoring in our communities and the highways, establishment of Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund with 1.6 million as startup money to cater for any personnel who get injured in the line of his or her duty - even if it means to send him or her to any part of the world for treatment, decentralization of the intelligence units, welfare department, council department and the establishment of police election security secretariat, which has enabled him to conduct two successful by-election?” he quizzed in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Anthony Acquaye also took the opportunity to commend the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for how he upheld himself during his time at the committee hearing.



Indicating that he now understands why the man was appointed the IGP, he particularly highlighted some of the things that he believes make him outstanding.



“Listening to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare as he responded to the many unsubstantiated positional allegations levelled against him, raised no doubt in my mind as to why he was appointed the Inspector General of Police: the level of maturity, intelligence, smartness, professionalism and unprecedented achievements accomplished within a space of two years since his appointment.



“In the greater interest of the state's security, peace and stability, it is imperative to state that IGP, even though must have his own flaws too, as admitted before the committee. In fact, he has distinguished himself before the committee and Ghanaians as a chief servant and must be commended for demonstrating a strong sense of commitment in building a peaceful Ghana,” he added.



Read Anthony Acquaye’s full statement below:

For Immediate Release



13th September, 2023



IGP LEAKED AUDIO: IGP HAS DEMONSTRATED HIS LOYALTY TO ENSURE SECURITY, PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE STATE ~ Security Policy Expert



Signed

Anthony Acquaye (MA in Security, KAIPTC)



Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy



0556783703



AE/AW