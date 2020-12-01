How much will it cost to pay fees for tertiary students? - Manasseh Azure asks NDC

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has asked about the source of funding and full details on the cost for the payment of fees for first-year tertiary students in the country.

His questions follow the launch of a new promise which comes as an update to the educational policies of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the People’s Manifesto.



In a Facebook post shortly after the NDC’s update, Manasseh Azure wrote, “How much will it cost to pay fees for the tertiary students? Where will the money come from?”



The opposition NDC initially promised to absorb 50% of fees for the 2020/2021 academic year, once elected on December 7.



However, in a rather swift turn, they have announced to full adsorption of fees for first-year students.

While announcing the new review which has been dubbed “Fa Ninyinaa”, the party in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-AMpofo wrote; “this policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.”



Adding that the party’s presidential candidate will in the coming days explain all details to Ghanaians.



“The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”, the party stated.