How residents jubilated over Hajia Alima’s defeat

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is still struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama in the just-ended elections, some residents were full of joy over the development.

At the collation centre at Gambaga when news went viral that the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu-Gambaga had been booted out after the polls, the grounds immediately turned into a jamboree with motorbikes displaying amidst drumming and dancing.



As if it was planned, the charged environment trickled down to the Gambaga township where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate performed abysmally in this year’s elections at the various polling stations compared to previous elections.



While some die-hard NPP members could not get over the defeat which affected the agenda six seats, others made projections prior to the election day.



In the ensuing mixed feelings, constituency executives were apportioning blames over who was responsible and the vice-versa.



Nonetheless, the NDC felt the time was ripe for them to keep the seat for good though the NPP is professing to have grounded itself in the North East Region.

Hajia Alima who lost to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu polled 29,123 votes as against 31,524 votes for the latter.



In the regional computation, NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came topped with 122,742 votes representing 51.36% ahead of NDC torch bearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 112,306 representing 46.99%.



