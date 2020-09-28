How sure are we that these are secessionists? – Ablakwa asks

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has renewed calls for independent, credible and impartial investigations into circumstances leading to alleged separatists attacks in the Volta Region, saying that confirmation by police Chiefs that the attackers were mostly nonnatives in his constituency reinforces the need for the investigations.

Writing on social media after visiting his constituency to assess the situation sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr Ablakwa demanded that as a country, we must resolve that such violence never recurs and work to ensure peace prevails in every corner of the country.



“We must resolve that the violent invasion at the dawn of Friday doesn’t recur and that never should the peace and stability of the Volta Region and our dear country be so threatened…The demand for independent, credible and impartial investigations into the circumstances of last Friday’s disturbance is hereby renewed,” he asserted.



Mr Ablakwa posed a series of tough questions that must be answered through the investigations to bring clarity to the recent attacks.



“Considering that security chiefs indicate that the perpetrators were largely from outside my constituency; we need to know exactly who they are? How are they being funded and by who? How did they obtain those sophisticated weapons? Who is training them? Where are they being trained? Who are the real masterminds and chief architects? How many of these so-called secession groups now exist out there beyond the five provided by the Regional Minister in a recent revelation made via a media interview? How sure are we that secession is not being used as a ruse by some evil elements to pursue different agendas particularly as the whole of Tongu and Anlo have never been a part of the historical Western Togoland demarcation? Why is our national security apparatus so far failing to be ahead of these groups with credible intelligence?” he quizzed.

Mr Ablakwa pledged to continue his advocacy for a united Ghana that offers equal opportunities to all.



“I shall continue to advocate for a united peaceful Ghana where all citizens have equal opportunities; and I shall continue to remain an ardent believer in that Pan-African dream that one day, all these artificial boundaries will no longer be in the way of true continental African unity,” he affirmed.



