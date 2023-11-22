‘Huge elephant in locked cage, subdued by angels’ – Owusu-Bempah’s latest NPP prophecy

Rev. Owusu Bempah hands a horn to President Akufo-Addo | File photo

Founder of the Glorious Word Power Miracle International (GWPMI), Isaac Owusu-Bempah has made spiritual revelations about the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, a divine interaction he had through the dawn of November 19, 2023, showed that the party needed to take spiritual directions seriously if it wanted to stand a chance in the 2024 elections.



Owusu-Bempah, a very strong spiritual figure in the party’s affairs, recounted a dream that included an elephant (the symbol of the NPP) being held in a cage and subdued by some divine elements whenever it tried to break away.



He told his congregants in a sermon that God had assured him at the end of the encounter that the NPP would suffer the fate of the elephant if it failed to seek divine guidance.



“When I woke up this dawn around 4:33 am, NPP listen, I have said I won’t publicly declare who wins the 2024 election but I will disclose it in-camera.



“I saw myself hovering over the country. I saw four corners and a divine presence, like images on the four corners of the land. I saw wind which rises like waves of the sea. And I saw something like a huge cage emerged.

“In the cage, I saw a big elephant caged. I did not know who locked it. I saw two standing on both sides (left and right) of the cage. The elephant wants to force its way out, the two presences, like angels, reprimand it and it quietens. But the elephant was strong and trying to break but it quietened after every reprimand,” he narrated.



“This sequence continued for a long while and it was so until the waves swept the cage away with the elephant. So, I asked God what the interpretation of this was and he said, ‘Just as you saw it, so it is’,” the man known as the Nation’s Prophet said to applause from his followers.



Owusu-Bempah has in recent times broken ranks with the leadership of the NPP criticizing the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo as being hostile to him.



He has also vowed never to attend any event on the government’s invitation nor accept an invitation to the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency.



Listen to his exposition below: