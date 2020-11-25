Hundred NDC supporters in Keta defect to NPP

The group has assured the NPP of a rigorous campaign ahead of the 2020 elections

Over a hundred members of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Keta constituency of the Volta region have defected to join the New Patriotic Party.

The group announced their defection at a short ceremony held at the forecourt of the Keta Municipal Assembly on Monday, 23rd November 2020 where they were admitted NPP membership cards by the party’s hierarchy.



The group led by Delali Alexander Akafia, cited weak leadership of the NDC in the Keta constituency and lack of jobs as reasons among others for their defection.



He said, “We have up until today, been members of the NDC in various capacities; as branch executives and hard-working party members. We were made to believe they would work on behalf of people like us and not just few who are constituency executives that had the connections and privileges to meet those at the top.”



According to them, the recent seemingly weak leadership being exhibited in the constituency by the party’s parliamentary candidate and executives fueled their exit.



“We have seen the weak leadership qualities of the executives and parliamentary candidate here in Keta. We realised they have lost their identity and vision as a political party.



“In light of these, we are announcing to the entire world our decision to renounce our membership from the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect,” Mr. Akafia told the media on behalf of the group.

He indicated further that the NPP has provided them enough to join them and that they would do till they depart this earth.



He said “the massive development being undertaken by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice cannot be overemphasized; the free SHS, the massive infrastructure development ongoing in various schools in the municipality cannot also be swept under the carpet. The construction of the Keta Port at Kedzi and the landing beach at Keta central is a plus for the people of Keta and its environs. All these were not done under the leadership of John Mahama and the NDC who always refered to the Volta region as its World Bank.”



Going forward, the group indicated their readiness to campaign rigorously to ensure that the Nana Addo-led NPP government is retained.



“In light of these, we have voluntarily pledged our unflinching support to vigorously campaign and make sure the ruling New Patriotic Party retains power for President Nana Akufo-Addo to continue with his good works for the people of Ghana and also vote massively for Dr. Benjamin Sena Dzameshie as our next MP for Keta.”



Admitting the new members into the party, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Makafui Kofi Woanya noted that more defections would soon hit the NDC in the region as residents continue to experience the life-changing pro-poor policy interventions under the NPP government.



He urged the new members to close their ears on the possible insults, instigations and verbal attacks they will be receiving from members of the public who are still being ‘mislead that the NDC party is for the people of the Volta region.’