Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife at guest house in Somanya

The suspect in police custody after he was arrested

The Somanya Police in the Eastern Region has arrested the husband of the woman murdered in a guest house last week.

The suspect -Prosper Negble was identified by management of the guest house as the one who checked into the room with the now-deceased woman -Believe Sakitey.



On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the Akosombo Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Mrs.Sapati and Somanya Crime officer Miss Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa as well as the lead investigator of the case Sergeant Richard Eduah as part of the broad investigation into the murder case, invited family members including the husband of the deceased to the Somanya District Police Headquarters to assist Police in getting relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.



On arrival at the Police station, a worker at Gameli Guest House (name withheld) identified the husband of the deceased as the man who came in with her to lodge in the room of the guest house.



According to the cleaner, the suspect sent her three times to buy him things from a shop which made him curious hence deliberately observed and took notice of his identity.



Two other workers (names withheld) also corroborated the identity of the suspect when sent to the crime scene.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the arrest to Starr News.



He has said, the suspect has been interrogated, cautioned and detained to enable police put him before court for remand on Monday.



Background



The Director of the Gameli Guest House David in Somanya in the Eastern Region, Teye Annor, 63, reported at the Somanya Police station on April 6, 2021, that, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 3:00 pm the now identified suspect who gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist checked into the Guesthouse with the victim and were expected to check out the following day at 12:00 pm.



However, they were not heard of on Monday forcing the curious receptionist to open the door of the room which was not locked only to see the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed but the man had managed to sneak out after the heinous crime.

Later, a team of investigators from the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua was also dispatched to the scene for crime scene analysis.



The investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.



A knife that was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved.



Family members came to the morgue to identify the deceased.



The body of the deceased was taken to Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.

The incident is happening at the back of the murder of another woman by her husband at Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.



Isaac Larbi, who has confessed to killing his ‘wife’ at Onakwase in Ayensuano District has meanwhile told the Police that, the ghost of his murdered wife is haunting him.



According to the acting, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, the suspect was initially under investigation for allegedly stealing a motorbike at Onakwase Community.



He said, on April 1, 2021, the local Police were informed that the suspect -Isaac has been arrested and detained by Kwabenya Police in Greater Accra region together with his accomplice Nii Benjamin, 23.