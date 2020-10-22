Hypocritical Clergy, CSOs speak louder when Mahama is in office – Donkor

Former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor

The Clergy and Civil Society groups in Ghana become overly critical when an NDC administration is in office, former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor has said.

According to him, if the clergy and civil society groups will be fair over happenings in the country, the NDC will secure over 60% of the votes in the December polls.



“When it’s Mahama in office, you find senior clerics firing on all cylinders. When it’s somebody else, they say they’re advising them behind the scenes. If the hypocrisy of Ghanaian civil society and the church will be addressed, I can assure you that 60% of the votes will go to NDC,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.



The Pru East MP also claimed there will be attempts to intimidate voters in NDC strongholds on December 7 when Ghana goes to the polls.



“Two, is there going to be deliberate intimidation in NDC strongholds? We saw that attempt during the registration exercise in the Volta Region, in Asawase, and other places. And that is my worry. If we are going to count the votes people cast, then the NDC should be looking at 60% of the votes. The challenge is would the votes will be properly counted”.

Dr Donkor called on the Akufo-Addo led government to do everything possible as ECOWAS chairman to ensure peace in Nigeria.



According to Dr Donkor, majority of Nigerians see Ghana as their second home and will move into the country in droves if ECOWAS and the African Union fail to immediately intervene and quell the violence that has rocked the most populous nation in Africa.



“The worse part of the Nigerian situation is its impact on Ghana…Ordinarily, most Nigerians see Ghana as their next country and vice versa,” Dr Donkor said on Morning Starr on Thursday.



He added “Unfortunately, one of the deadly diseases we have in our subregion is hypocrisy. We are very quick to condemn when a single black man is maltreated outside the continent but we’re very quiet when indigenes are maltreated on the continent.”