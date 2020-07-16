General News

'Hypocritical' Peace Council must call NPP to order – Opare Addo

National Youth Organiser of NDC, George Opare Addo

The oppositional National Democratic Congress has described the National Peace Council as hypocritical over what it says is the failure of the council to call the ruling party to order.

According to the National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, the Peace council has been silent despite the violence against its members by members of the New Patriotic Party in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.



“Anytime there are issues, instead of them condemning the NPP for act of violence because of how they behave they end up adding the NDC to it, we will not accept it and we are telling them if the NPP is perpetuating violence and they can’t call them to order nobody should call anybody in the NDC to order,” he told a news conference Wednesday night.

The party has also given the police a 72-hour ultimatum to arrest the killers of the 28-year-old teacher trainee from the Methodist College of Education in the Eastern region. Silas Wulochamey has killed by persons believed to be NPP supporters following a polling centre impasse.



“Up till date the killers of Silas have not been arrested. We demand within 72 hrs the apprehension of those who killed him else we will take action by ourselves to look for the hooligans.”

