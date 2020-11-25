I’II support Nana Akufo-Addo if Ghanaians fail to give me the nod - Dr. Henry Lartey

Dr. Henry Lartey, flagbearer of GCPP

The presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popularly Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Lartey, has told Rainbowradioonline.com that he will settle on President Akufo-Addo in the unlikely event that his party fails to win the presidential election.

Dr. Lartey says his decision is based on the fact that the incumbent government is implementing most of the policies under the domestication agenda.



”The NPP is implementing the domestication agenda. They are implementing the planting for food and jobs, the one district one factory, planting for food and export,” he added.



He said Ghanaians want to elect him [Dr. Lartey] as president but should they settle on a different personality and the polls go into a run-off, I will endorse the 4 more years for President Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Lartey noted some persons will come at him with insults but he careless because his domestication agenda has found its way into the policies of the NPP.



”I have endorsed him [Nana Addo] it is not a fake story. There is no doubt about that,” he added.



Meanwhile, Dr. Lartey is current on a tour of the Eastern Region, he will later tour the Greater Accra Region, the Volta Region, Oti, Upper West, and the Upper East Region.