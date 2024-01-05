I accept the name ‘Mr. Kumah’ because I’m a responsible landlord – Farouk Mahama

Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has accepted the nickname Mr. Kumah, given to him by his opponents, adding that the name means a responsible landlord.

“Yes I am Mr. Kumah because he is a responsible landlord, Mr. Kumah has brought his constituency from a less developed area to a well-developed constituency. Mr. Kumah did not run away from his constituency, and Mr. Kumah has the largest following because of his good works in the constituency,” he told the media after his vetting on Thursday, January 4, 2023.



According to him, the delegates in the Yendi constituency have trust in him and he is optimistic that by the end of the primaries on January 27, 2024, he will be announced the winner.



“I will be declared winner on January 27, 2024, to continue the good works and to move Yendi to the dream the good people expect of me,” He expressed optimism.



The Yendi MP said he would ensure that he brings his opponent and her supporters together to work together with his team to ensure that the party retains the Yendi seat come the 2024 general elections.

“Yendi is a peaceful place and we will bring everybody together for the betterment of the party in the constituency and to ensure that NPP retain the Yendi seat,” he assured.



He indicated that the massive developmental projects in health, education, roads, infrastructure, water, and Agric among others he has brought to the Yendi constituency will be the reason why he will be retained as the Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency.



Farouk Aliu Mahama made this known at the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Tamale and in the end, he picked the number 1 spot on the ballot paper.