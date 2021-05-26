I always knew GUM would not win the elections – Brig-Gen. Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff and politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah, has confessed that he always knew that the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), led by Christian Kwabena Andrews AKA Osofo Kyiri Abosom would not win the elections.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s 'Fact Sheet' show, he said, “I knew GUM wasn’t going to win. GUM didn’t have the money and the resources to win power but we wanted to make a point."



Asked by host, Samuel Eshun if it is then justifiable to call him an opportunist since he mentioned earlier that he joined the party just to have a chance to get into parliament, he replied in the negative, explaining that he wants to change Ghana, hence to do that, he had to make such moves.



The politician again noted that although he always knew that GUM was not going to win the elections, he believed in what the party stood for, which is the re-incarnation of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and bringing back his policies, and that was another reason why he chose to join them.

Further sharing his opinion on why and how he knew that GUM would not win the elections, Brigadier General Mensah stated that Ghanaians did not understand what the party stood for and they never listened to the party. He shared an experience he had while campaigning at Gomoa Afranse during the election period where he heard one woman say that if they were not given any money, they would never vote for the party.



The politician expressed, “That is the mentality of Ghanaians and it’s very sad but it can never change. There’s too much illiteracy and ignorance that I don’t believe in my lifetime that I will see Ghana change”.



Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah, prior to last year’s general elections, joined the Ghana Union Movement after declaring that the country has no future under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that GUM offers the best options to transform the country.