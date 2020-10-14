'I am an injury time player, but will rescue my people' - Kpando PC

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpando, Theophilus Ernest Quist

New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Kpando, Mr Theophilus Ernest Quist has described himself as an “injury time player” sent in at the last hour to capture the parliamentary seat for the Party.

He said it is prudent that the party "wrestled the Kpando Parliamentary seat" from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had since 1992 represented the Constituency without commensuration development to show must be voted out in the December elections.



The PC said the massive infrastructural development he supervised in the Municipality are manifestations of the good policies of the President.”



Mr. Quist, who is also the Municipal Chief Executive of Kpando, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said;



“I call myself a fighter, I will stop at nothing to do what I have to do, provided it is genuine, I have been in office for this short time and just look at the transformation I have brought to my people.”

He said he spent his entire life in the Municipality and has therefore understood better the needs of the people that his party had sent to rescue.



“I have been in Kpando all my life and know what the people are going through, I understand them better and can rescue them from their plights,” he added.



He said it is during his tenure as MCE that the people of Torkor, a fishing community in Kpando, experienced “water running through their taps”