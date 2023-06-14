‘I am not afraid of anybody because I’m rich’ – Ken Agyapong brags

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has stated that he is not afraid of anyone in his political party; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Agyapong, some people in his party keep making promises to Ghanaians that they know very well they cannot keep.



The MP, who is vying to become the presidential candidate of the NPP, said that he is not afraid of calling out any member of his party who deceives the public because he is very wealthy.



He made these remarks as he was accusing members of the campaign team of his contender in the NPP presidential primaries, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of making vague promises to Ghanaians in the Volta Region over the weekend.



“People have given promises, (upon) promises and they have never delivered... These people are coming to you to lie.



“I will tell you the truth. I’m not afraid of anybody because I’m rich, I’m rich,” he declared as he was addressing NPP members at the NPP in the Agortime Ziofe Constituency.

11 members of the NPP have picked forms to contest in the party's super delegate congress, which is scheduled for August 2023.



These persons include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong; ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Akoto Osei,



The rest are energy expert Kwadwo Poku; MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.



Watch Kennedy Agyapong’s remarks in the video below:





IB/WA