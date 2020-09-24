I am not an auto mechanic – Young car manufacturer reveals

Kelvin Odartei Crookshang has locally assembled a car in Ghana

The young man of the moment Kelvin Odartei Crookshang who crowned his BECE examinations with a big announcement to Ghana and the world at large by driving a car he locally manufactured has made some revelations.

The young creative genius in an interview with award-winning presenter Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment shared his breakthrough story.



The Chantan MA Basic student revealed his passion for building cars from infancy where he used empty milk tins to develop cars. This passion grew as he thought of building a bigger car to fortify his childhood dream and ambition.



Asked whether he has learnt any mechanical trade Kelvin retorted, "No, I am not a professional fitter.”



He recounted a lot of challenges he faced pursuing this dream but his passion and dedication was so strong that he could not give up.

Kelvin Odartei Crookshang disclosed why he used motorbike engine for his car.



He said, "I used Motorbike engine because it is energy efficient and it’s part are not expensive therefore many people can afford.”



Kelvin has a dream of building many affordable cars to ease the burdens of Ghanaians with his new technology however he is calling on government and private entities to support him make this dream a reality.



