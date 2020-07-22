0
General News Wed, 22 Jul 2020

‘I am not even that powerful in my house’ –Gabby denies ‘de facto Prime Minister’ tag

Gabby Okeyere Darko Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said the perception that he wields enormous power in the government of his cousin, Nana Akufo-Addo, is merely a creation of opposition NDC figures.

There is a rife perception that Mr Otchere-Darko is the de facto Prime Minister of Ghana because he is deeply involved in key decisions for the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government

Although he holds no political appointment, some National Democratic Congress figures say Mr Otchere-Darko's influence in government is consistent with Nana Akufo-Addo's alleged strategy of running a family and friends administration.

However, speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Mr Otchere-Darko revealed that he has not even stepped foot in Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet room even though he has been in the governance space for a long time.

“I don’t get involved with the ins and outs of government, policy and all that,” he told host of the show, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

“Before the NPP won, I said I was not interested in a political job. And after we won in 2016, there were speculations as to which position I was going to be given…all manner of speculations and eventually when I didn’t take it…then they had to create one for me. They had to create something for me because they expected that Akufo-Addo was going to appoint me,” he said.

He is convinced that the claim that he is such a powerful person in government is fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that that in itself is a positive thing.

“I am not even that powerful in my house…I think I have arguably been influential in the space for a long time; whether when [John] Kufuor was in office or Mills or Mahama or Akufo-Addo. It just happens that this time, the President is someone that I am known to be very close to and I think that is what it is,” he said.

According to the founder of the pro-NPP Danquah Institute, he is sometimes marvelled by the claims that he runs his cousin’s government from behind the scenes.

“Sometimes, I look in the mirror and I don’t recognise the person that I am seeing,” he said.

He also dismissed the claim that Nana Akufo-Addo is running a family and friends government, stating that leaders will typically recruit persons they are convinced will help them deliver on their mandate irrespective of their relationship with the ideal candidate.

