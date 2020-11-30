I am qualified to lead Manhyia North - NDC PC

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Source: Abdul Basit Yakub Ouedraogo, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress'(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Manhyia North, Hamza Swallah has bemoaned the utterances of his arch-opponent Kwasi Konadu of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

According to him, these utterances are aimed at underrating him his candidature.



Hamza Swallah says that on several occasions Kwasi Konadu claims there is no candidate in Manhyia North.



"Kwasi Konadu is an age mate, we don't have such title as a great Manhyia North Candidate. As a human being, I will not disrespect him as he claims I am not qualified to lead Manhyia North for the NDC. Well, that is how he sees it but in life, we shouldn't be too arrogant by looking down upon others," he asserted



"If Allah blesses me with victory in the impending election where will he place himself, in the sky or the moon," he quizzed.

Mr Hamza said he was not surprised at all, that his opponent can't compete with his campaign strategy that explains why he is using ways and means to bring him down.



"I am assuring the NDC fraternity in Ashanti Region and Ghana at large that after December 7th the seat will be for us and John Mahama will be the next president Insha Allah. It will be historic for me and the NDC, am pulling a lot of crowds somehow better," he said.



"This tells how I am giving them a run for their money, but looking down upon me will not solve the problem, let us focus and at the end victory will be for the NDC," he concluded.

