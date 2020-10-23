I brought life into a dejected NDC after 2016 defeat – Nigel Gaisie brags

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be thankful to him for rejuvenating the party’s spirit again for the 2020 election.

According to him, the NDC’s spirit was dampened and dejected after the 2016 electoral defeat to the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But for his prophecy of John Dramani Mahama’s second coming which brought some light and joy to the party which had lost hope, the situation would have been different from what is happening.



“I brought their spirit. God used me to bring back their spirit. The NDC was disgruntled, there was no hope. I hear other prophets talking about the NDC but I brought the spirit. I prophesied that President Mahama will come back and truly he came back. We have some 30 or 49 days to elections we will see what God will do,” he told Kofi TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The Prophet said although he has ties with the former President of Ghana, he has never received a penny from him and the NDC.



He recalled that it’s only an NPP man who approached him once to destroy another person because he wanted a position and was competing with someone. He revealed that the unnamed person wanted to destroy another person but he rejected the money because it was an ungodly act.