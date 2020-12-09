I can’t find my running mate - Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor with Adakabre Frimpong Manso

Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she can’t locate the whereabouts of her running mate, Ernest Adakabre Frimpong Manso after the release of the presidential elections results from some constituencies, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Angel TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the GFP flagbearer said her running mate hasn’t contacted her since the release of some constituencies results and she also can’t get through to him although she remains happy that she was able to get some votes in the elections as she never campaigned prior to the elections.



“I can’t find my running mate. He hasn’t even called me after the voting ended and we started counting. I don’t know his whereabouts.” She told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



However, she remains excited about her performance as she insists the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo has won the election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana is yet to declare the presidential elections results winner as at the time of filing this story.



