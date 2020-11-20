I can’t wait to start my thank you tour – Sam George

On December 7, 2020, Sam Nartey George will face his constituents at the polls for a possible renewal of his mandate as the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

While campaigning has entered its final phase with only about 25 days to go, Sam George is rather in a hurry to be declared victorious for the second time.



He believes he has not only given his people proper representation but also undertaken a fair number of developmental projects to warrant a safe seat in Parliament for the next four years.



Sam George succinctly described his level of preparedness ahead of the elections with the following words, “I can’t wait for it to come, I can’t wait for it to come to let me start my thank you tour. Thanking my people for re-electing me and for re-electing president John Dramani Mahama…I’m certain that I’d have been re-elected by my people for a second term in office.”



He was speaking in an interaction with Portia Etornam Kornu on the GhanaWeb Election Desk programme.

When asked about the source of his confidence in securing another term, he insisted that he has worked hard enough to deserve it.



“My work speaks for itself,” he remarked.



Sam Nartey George competed for the first time in the 2016 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress. He defeated his predecessor E. T. Mensah in the party’s primaries which was held in November 2015.



