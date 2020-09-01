Politics

I can work with Akufo-Addo but not Mahama – Akpaloo

Flagbearer of Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The flagbearer of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akaploo, has said former President John Mahama lacks quality hence unfit to be president again in the country.

He noted that Mr Mahama is no match for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of this year’s polls.



In an interview with Micky Osei Berko on the ‘Wow’ show on TV3, Mr. Akpaloo said although he believes in bringing all on board, he will reject Mr Mahama any time.



“…I want quality in my term of government so I cannot employ Mahama.

“If there is a need to but will maybe employ Akufo-Addo because he has proved to be better than John Mahama. And I will employ him to join the Council of State to advise my government.”



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo was disqualified in the 2016 elections due to some anomalies on his nominations form.



He is, however, confident that his party will have a massive victory in the 2020 general elections.

