I cannot disappoint the people of Bekwai by stepping down – NPP stalwart going independent

Former NPP parliamentary aspirant, Mr. Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang

Former NPP parliamentary aspirant, Mr. Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang, who was disqualified from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu in the Bekwai constituency has said that he cannot back down his decision to contest independently as it will be a disappointment to the people in the constituency.

Explaining why this is so, he told Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “I cannot disappoint the people of Bekwai by stepping down. When I made my intentions of going independent clear, a lot of people registered for their voters’ ID. So imagine if I step down. Probably, some people may have wanted to register in Accra but they registered in Bekwai because of me”.



According to him, the people in Bekwai have faith in him and they know he has the “compassion and vision” to lead the people.



He reiterated that no one can stop him from going independent considering that we are in a democratic dispensation.

Lawyer Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang was disqualified from contesting in the 2020 NPP parliamentary primaries after declaring his intentions to contest the incumbent MP, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise.



According to reports, history is about to repeat itself at Bekwai, following the intention of Mr. Amofa-Agyemang, who is a legal practitioner, to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.



On November 8, 2008, Joseph Osei-Owusu launched his campaign as an independent candidate after he lost by a single vote to the then sitting MP, Ignatius Kofi Poku at an NPP primary.