I cannot disclose my source of funding - Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

Leader and founder of the Liberal Party (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo has failed to disclose the source of his funding for his campaign.

When asked to disclose how he gets money to fund his campaign, he told Kwabena Agyapong, host of Eboboa on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm to go ask the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disclose theirs to him before coming to him.



According to him, he cannot disclose his source of funding because he is not under any obligation to do so.

He later asked the host to go the Electoral Commission (EC) for that information because has filed his details at the electoral body.



He also refuted claims that he is being funded by any political party adding, he is someone who is able to create money and that is what he has done to fund his campaign.

