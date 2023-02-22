I cannot reject an opportunity to serve my country and my people- Stephen Amoah

Deputy Minister-designate for Trades and Industry Stephen Amoah

Deputy Minister-designate for Trades and Industry Stephen Amoah has said he cannot reject the opportunity to serve his country and make his constituents proud.

This was in response to a question he was asked by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson when the nominee appeared to be vetted.



He was asked if he would consider rejecting the president’s appointment as a way to support efforts to reduce government appointees.



He had stated that some of the ways to address economic challenges would be to cut costs, increase domestic revenue mobilisation, consolidate the space, and avoid incurring more debt, all of which he claimed the government was already doing.



The Minority Leader then asked if he was willing to forego his salary as part of cost-cutting efforts.

He replied that if Ato Forson was willing to forego his salary, he [Stepehn Amoah] would do the same.



“Can you consider rejecting or refusing the president’s appointment as a contribution to addressing Ghana’s current problem?”



”Mr. Chairman, I am not a lawyer, but I know Article 78 mandates the President with the approval of the Parliament, to do as such. I don’t think if I am asked to serve this country, I will deny the good people of Nhyiaeso and this country by doing that”.