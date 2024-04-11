I cannot support what my religion unequivocally forbids - Bawumia speaks on LGBT+ stance

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made his stance clear on the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

Publicly addressing the issue for the first time during Eid prayers in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his strong opposition to homosexuality, citing both cultural norms and religious beliefs as the basis for his stance.



"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no 'ifs' or 'buts'. No shades of grey," Dr. Bawumia stated.



He emphasized that his opposition to homosexuality is unwavering, echoing the sentiments of other major religious traditions in Ghana, particularly Christianity and Islam.



"Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid," Dr. Bawumia declared.

"All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah," Daily Graphic quoted the vice president.



Dr. Bawumia's remarks come amid ongoing debates surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, which was passed by Parliament in February.



The bill proposes a minimum jail term of three years and a maximum of five years for those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.



However, the bill is yet to be signed into law by President Akufo-Addo, as it faces a legal challenge at the Supreme Court.



