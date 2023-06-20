3
Menu
News

I did not bus anyone – Dr. Afriyie Akoto justifies small numbers that followed him to file

Video Archive
Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that the people who followed him to file his nomination on Monday, June 19, 2023, were organic.

He explained that, unlike other aspirants, he did not intentionally build a crowd of supporters to come show support for him during his filing.

The former minister was among a number of aspirants who successfully submitted their forms to the National Headquarters of the NPP, in Accra.

Speaking after he had submitted his forms, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said that everyone who followed him did so on their own, and without any inducement or cohesion.

“Let me say here that everybody who has come here, including representatives of farmers, are here on their own accord. You cannot see any bused crowd or any big commercial vehicle bringing people to come and support.

“People have come on their own volition and conviction that my candidature will be good for the people of Ghana and the NPP, and I am very grateful,” he explained.

Other aspirants who successfully submitted their forms on the day were Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy; and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Minister of Regional Cooperation.





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:





AE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: