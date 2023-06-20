I did not bus anyone – Dr. Afriyie Akoto justifies small numbers that followed him to file

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that the people who followed him to file his nomination on Monday, June 19, 2023, were organic.

He explained that, unlike other aspirants, he did not intentionally build a crowd of supporters to come show support for him during his filing.



The former minister was among a number of aspirants who successfully submitted their forms to the National Headquarters of the NPP, in Accra.



Speaking after he had submitted his forms, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said that everyone who followed him did so on their own, and without any inducement or cohesion.



“Let me say here that everybody who has come here, including representatives of farmers, are here on their own accord. You cannot see any bused crowd or any big commercial vehicle bringing people to come and support.



“People have come on their own volition and conviction that my candidature will be good for the people of Ghana and the NPP, and I am very grateful,” he explained.

Other aspirants who successfully submitted their forms on the day were Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy; and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Minister of Regional Cooperation.











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











AE/DA