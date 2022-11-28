I did not listen to 2023 budget presentation by Ofori-Atta – Former NPP MP

Former Obuasi MP, Edward Ennin

Former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has disclosed that he decided against listening to the presentation of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Amidst calls for his resignation, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy before parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, after a group of majority MPs had earlier threatened to boycott the presentation.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, he said he decided against listening to the minister's presentation.



"No, I did not listen... I did not listen at all," he said.



In his presentation, the finance minister announced various measures aimed at rescuing Ghana's challenged economy.



Among the measures, the minister announced that the government will no longer use dollars to buy crude oil from the international market but will use a barter system where Ghana's gold will be exchanged for crude oil.



While lauding the idea as brilliant, Mr. Ennin wondered why Ghana's Tema Oil Refinery has been left in ruins when it could prove crucial to the country's economic sustenance.

"I recently went to the Tema Oil Refinery to conduct my own investigations on why the refinery, which was working daily in my days as chairman of parliament's mines and energy committee, is no longer working. I was told some components of their machines need to be replaced, and when I inquired about the cost, I was told it is in the region of $5 million," the former MP said.



While urging the government to restart the refinery, he described the current refinery situation as painful.



Edward Ennin went on to say that his investigation revealed a deliberate attempt by some people in positions of power to shut down the refinery.



According to him, they are people whose business interests risk being affected by the operations of the refinery.



