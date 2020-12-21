I did not make gargantuan promises – Anyaa Sowutuom MP-elect on how he won elections

MP-elect for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has shared that he won the parliamentary seat in his constituency because his message resonated with the people’s needs and not because he made huge promises to the people.

Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained that he identified the problems of the people and promised that he will put these issues before the floor of parliament to ensure that these issues are resolved.



“I am here to serve Anyaa Sowutoum with the best of my ability and with the grace of God. So throughout my campaign, I did not make huge, gargantuan promises. What I told my constituents was that I was aware of their challenges but I am here to serve in the capacity of a Member of Parliament so that we take measures to address our challenges. As we go into parliament to represent the people, I have made the promise to take their issues to the floor of parliament and not necessarily what I feel."



"From a policy standpoint and the experience I have in Economics and health, I am going to contribute largely to the status of Anyaa Sowutoum and to take up from where Shirley Ayorkor Botchway left off”.



Dr. Adomako Kissi furthered that among the problems he had identified in his constituency was the poor state of the Anyaa market and the problem of easy commuting of traders to the market. He believes that when it comes to these problems, he, as an MP can do better for the people of Anyaa Sowutuom.

During his interview on the show, host Samuel Eshun questioned if all his promises were not really the work of the Municipal Assembly. However, the MP-elect was quick to note it is important for MPs and the Municipal Assemblies to work together for the development of the constituency.



“As an MP, you have to direct affairs. You also have a role to play in the vision of the Municipal. You don’t work apart; you are all hoping that the welfare of the citizenry are improved”, he added.



Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, was declared the winner for the area after polling 66, 317 votes of the total ballots cast.



His closest contender, Mr Emmanuel Addotey Allotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) garnered 33,781 votes.