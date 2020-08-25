Politics

I didn't contest to be an MP because of my stomach - Kojo Frimpong

Mr. Kojo Frimpong, Journalist and NPP member

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) group known as Aspirants Unite for Victory and seasoned journalist, has revealed that though they lost their election whilst seeking to represent their constituents in parliament, they will still work to ensure victory for the party in the 2020 polls.

“So we contested because of how we can help Nana Addo to develop this country so that everybody can benefit from it that’s why we went for the contest. Even though we didn’t win we have to still help so that Akufo-Addo wins again to protect the gains that we have made as a country to ensure prosperity for all.” He said.



Speaking at the NPP Manifesto launch in Cape Coast, Kojo Frimpong said he didn’t contest for election in the NPP parliamentary primaries because of his stomach.



“Maybe where I have gotten to in life I wouldn’t need your money but not everyone has the opportunity that I have gotten. So it wasn’t because of our stomach that’s why we went to aspire to lead our people in the constituency”, he stressed.

“The little that we’ll eat we can get but we are thinking about the less privileged in society that can also be equipped to face life squarely. If you lead people and you are only concerned about your stomach how can you succeed,” he concluded.



The hope of seasoned journalist, Kojo Frimpong to represent the people of Wenchi in parliament was dashed after losing to sitting Member of Parliament, Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour.



He will be representing the people of Wenchi in the Bono region for the fifth time.

