I didn’t resign over our parliamentary defeat – Resigned Fomena NPP Chairman clarifies

Akwasi Nti Asamoah was the Fomena constituency NPP Chairman

The Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Fomena in the Ashanti region, Akwasi Nti Asamoah insists that his decision to resign from his position is based on health grounds and not linked to the defeat of the party’s parliamentary candidate.

According to him, he considered the advice from medical professionals for him to take leave from active politics as it could deteriorate his condition.



This is, however, coming as a surprise to many political pundits since it is believed that he orchestrated the exit of the now independent Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah and since his agenda has failed, he is bowing out in shame.



In a statement, Mr. Nti Asamoah said “having served our dear party in various roles and capacity since 1992: Ward Youth Organizer, Ward Chairman, Youth Organizer, Constituency Chairman, it is time to take a bow and allow others to serve the party.”



“Notwithstanding my resignation, I want to give the firmest assurance that I will continue to support the party in all capacity to and make it possible in consolidating the gains made since the formation of the NPP”, he stressed.

To avoid people chastising him, he said: “I know this decision will receive various reactions from people, particularly my friends and love ones but this decision has been made upon sober and deep reflection."



“I have formally communicated this decision to the constituency, regional and the national hierarchy”, adding it has been a great honour serving the people and the Great Elephant Family.



Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah defeated NPP’s candidate Philip Ofori-Asante in the December 7 Parliamentary elections by a margin of about 2,100