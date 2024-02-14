'I didn’t see perfection in the NPP manifesto' - Oppong Nkrumah insists NPP 'beats' NDC

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information Minister

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has explained that despite challenges encountered by the government in fulfilling its promises to the electorate, significant progress has been made on different fronts.

According to him, Ghana becoming a perfect country was not part of the many promises that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government made to Ghanaians, either on the campaign trail or in its manifesto.



The MP, who doubles as the Minister of Information, told Accra-based Citi News in an interview on the Face-To-Face programme: “We are not in a perfect place, but we have made significant progress from where we started in January 2017.



"We have also made significant progress on the promises and commitments that we made. And we have made significant progress as compared to our peers [NDC]" he added.



He cited economic indicators like inflation which rose as high as 54% months back but has since been dropping consistently.



He stressed, “If you look at the trend and where we have come from, then you can then make the point that we are making progress. Yes, we are not in a perfect place, but we are making progress.

"We must consolidate and grow on this path. I didn’t see perfection in the NPP manifesto, perfection was not in the manifesto. Perfection, I’m not sure, that was promised,” he emphasized.



With barely 10 months to the end of the current government's tenure, the minister believes that pending promises that are feasible will be dealt with.



“There were some specific promises that were made, a good number of them have been achieved, but some of them have not been achieved. Life is continual, and we will build on those,” Oppong Nkrumah assured.



One of this government's biggest challenge has been with the economic slump that started in 2020 onwards.



The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent years following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.

The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, of which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to the government account.



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



