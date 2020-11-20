I don’t go promising devt to my people, I’m a lawmaker – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has said he is not known by his people as a legislator who goes around making promises, ahead of elections.

The MP who was first elected four years ago told GhanaWeb that he is relying on lessons he learnt in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“One thing I’ve learnt to do from 2016 when I contested for the first time was not to make promises that are outside of my remits…,” he said on GhanaWeb Election Desk.



According to him, he has full knowledge of the duties of a Member of Parliament in Ghana which does not comprise being a development agent as other legislators make it seem.



Mr George said he only tells his constituents about his ability to lobby for developmental projects on their behalf and not assume the role of the District Assembly.

He said, “as a member of parliament and it’s one thing I keep telling my people, I know many parliamentary candidates and even sitting members of parliament go and promise a lot of development…”



“One thing I say to my constituents when I meet them is, I’m a lawmaker, I’m not an agent of development and so I don’t go promising development to my people. What I say to them is that I'll lobby for development from those whose responsibility it is to bring development,” he added.



Per the mandate of parliament, a Member of Parliament is responsible for undertaking amongst other things legislative functions; being a communication link between constituents and government, partake in national debates before the house, and oversee the functions of the Executive.



