I don’t have anywhere to go, my blood is NPP – Fomena MP

Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako

Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako has for the first time, made a public pronouncement on whether he will join the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 8th parliament or remain an independent candidate.

He opined that irrespective of what transpired earlier between himself and the NPP, he’ll forever remain faithful to the NPP.



In an interview with the media on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the Fomena MP said the decision taken is also in the interest of his constituents who voted massively for him in the just ended general elections as an independent candidate.



According to him, “I said that I was winning for the party. I don’t have any place to go. My blood, my DNA, my everything is NPP.”



“I am taking this decision with the prior recognition of my constituents. I am not speaking for just myself. I am speaking for my people. What they told me is what I am speaking out. My people are saying in spite of whatever happened, I should still be with NPP,” he added.



At the end of the December 7 polls, Mr. Asiamah obtained 12,805 of the total votes cast beating his contenders; Philip Ofori Asante and Christiana Appiagyei of the NDC who polled 10,798 and 2,608 votes respectively.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako was sacked from parliament after he decided to contest the 2020 general elections as an independent candidate.



The action taken by the Speaker of Parliament was backed by Article 97(1)(g) of the Constitution



The Fomena MP, while commenting on it openly registered his displeasure about it but said he'll let sleeping dogs lie.



He indicated that, “frankly I was not happy with the decision of the Speaker. I had not come across any precedence. But it is all good.”



