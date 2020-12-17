I don't have confidence in the Supreme Court - Lawyer

File Photo: The Supreme Court of Ghana

Member of the National Democratic Congress’ Legal Team, Lawyer David Annan has said that he has no trust in the country’s Supreme Court.

According to him, he fears the Justices of the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the ruling government should the NDC present them with their election petition.



Explaining why he doubts the fairness and objectivity of the Supreme Court, David Annan said, “I do not have confidence in the Justices at the Supreme Court because of the numerous appointments made by President Akufo-Addo to the bench”.



The learned fellow made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He asserted that President Akufo-Addo has appointed more Justices to the Supreme Court than any other President in the 4th Republic and that alone has already decided the outcome of NDC’s election petition.



The lawyer blamed Ghanaians and the Ghana Bar Association for placing the country in its current predicament.

“When John Mahama was appointing Justices to the Supreme Court, the Ghana Bar Association and other bodies stood against him and asked him to stop because they feared his influence over them. So why did these same bodies watch Nana Addo appoint all these Justices?” he asked.



He reiterated that the NDC is not willing to deal with the current Justices because the party knows the results will be skewed.



The NDC and its flagbearer has described the election results of the just ended December 7 polls as flawed.



Members of the ruling government have charged the opposition to seek redress in court instead of making ‘noise’ in the media if their claim is true.



The opposition has however demanded for an independent forensic audit of the election before admitting defeat.